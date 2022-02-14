Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.