 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News