Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will s…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted…