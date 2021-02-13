 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

