Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.