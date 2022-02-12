 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

