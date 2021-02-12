Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -9.83. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.