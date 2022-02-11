 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in York, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News