Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in York, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
York's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. T…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.