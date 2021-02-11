 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.66. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

