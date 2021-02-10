It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 1.65. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.15. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -1.3. 1 degree is today's …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 6.37. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.83. 19 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 8.05. To…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.71. We'll see a l…
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15…
For the drive home in York: Bitterly cold. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundle…
York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barel…