Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.