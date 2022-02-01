Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
York's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in York Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. I…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Par…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 deg…