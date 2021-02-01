 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:52 PM CST until MON 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

