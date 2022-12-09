Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.