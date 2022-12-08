It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in York, NE
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degre…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…