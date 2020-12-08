Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.