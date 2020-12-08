 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

