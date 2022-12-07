York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in York, NE
