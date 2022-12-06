Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.