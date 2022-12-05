Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.