Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.