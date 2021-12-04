 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

