Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.