It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 13 degrees is today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 5…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …