Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

