Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 16-degree low is for…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees to…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.9. A 7-degree l…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.62. We'll see a low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …