Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 13 degrees is today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mp…
- Updated
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 5…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.