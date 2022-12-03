Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.