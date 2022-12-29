Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.