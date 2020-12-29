Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in York, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.62. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.