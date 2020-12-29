It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.62. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 16-degree low is for…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees to…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. We'll see a low tem…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.