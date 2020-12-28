York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 16-degree low is for…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees to…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. We'll see a low tem…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…