Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in York, NE
