Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.