Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in York, NE

York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

