 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News