Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.