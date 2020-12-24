 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in York, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News