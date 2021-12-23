Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.