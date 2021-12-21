Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.