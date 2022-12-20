It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in York, NE
