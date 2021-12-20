Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in York, NE

York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.