It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Wednesday's wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expecte…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Very windy…