Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.