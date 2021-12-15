 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in York, NE

York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in York, with winds reaching 37 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

