Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We …
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. You may want …
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!