The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We …
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. You may want …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!