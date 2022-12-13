Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.