Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

