Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We …
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. You may want …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…