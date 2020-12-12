Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 6AM CST SAT. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.