Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.