York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in York, NE
