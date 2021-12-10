Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.