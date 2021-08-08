York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 9:30 PM CDT until SUN 3:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…